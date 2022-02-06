No further deaths from coronavirus in South Tyneside as less than 100 new cases confirmed

There have been no further deaths in South Tyneside from Covid as 89 news cases of the virus have been confirmed.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:46 pm
South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 6, that 75 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,318.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, February 6, it was announced that 54,095 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,803,325.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on February 6: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 544

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 579

Cases of coronavirus

89 more cases on February 6

Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,489

Weekly case rate

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,880

Based on the latest available information.

