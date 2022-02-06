No further deaths from coronavirus in South Tyneside as less than 100 new cases confirmed
There have been no further deaths in South Tyneside from Covid as 89 news cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 6, that 75 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,318.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 6, it was announced that 54,095 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,803,325.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 544
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 579
Cases of coronavirus
89 more cases on February 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,489
Weekly case rate
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.
