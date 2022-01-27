North East MPs call for ‘utter disgrace’ Boris Johnson to quit ahead of Sue Grey report into Covid lockdown parties
Boris Johnson has been branded a “disgrace” by North East MPs as he continues to fight for his political life.
The Prime Minister is continuing to resist calls to resign over allegations of a series of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.
The claims have included a “Bring Your Own Booze” bash organised by the Tory leader’s principal private secretary and a birthday gathering, with one Conservative MP attempting to defend his boss by insisting he had been “ambushed with a cake”.
A long-awaited report of an investigation into the events is widely expected to be published this month, while London’s Metropolitan Police has now confirmed it is carrying out its own probe.
“The Prime Minister was an utter disgrace,” said South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, following another bruising round at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for Johnson.
“He didn’t answer any of the important questions put to him regarding his persistent and flagrant breaking of covid laws.
“It is clear he has misjudged how hurt and angry the public are.
“No matter what Sue Gray’s report says, it appears he has no intention of doing the honourable thing and resigning.
“The Prime Minister shouldn’t be an MP, never mind PM - he should be nowhere near public office.”
At a fractious edition ofPMQs, the Prime Minister replied “of course” to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer over whether he would quit if found to have misled Parliament.
However, it remains unclear exactly how much of a report by top civil servant Sue Grey into the allegations will be made public.