One more Covid-related death confirmed in South Tyneside as 61 new cases recorded
Latest figures show that one more person as sadly died in South Tyneside after testing positive for Covid-19, as 61 new cases are confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Friday, November 26, that 160 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, November 26, it was announced that 50,091 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,070,841.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 26: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 496
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 543
Cases of coronavirus
61 more cases on November 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,984
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 301.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 21: 455
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,940
Based on the latest available information.