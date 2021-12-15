One more Covid-related death confirmed in South Tyneside as 93 new cases are recorded
A further 93 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the borough as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 15, that 165 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,791.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 15, it was announced that 78,610 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,010,286.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 15: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 506
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 559
Cases of coronavirus
93 more cases on December 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,287
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 319.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 10: 483
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information
