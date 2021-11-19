One more Covid-related death confirmed in South Tyneside as 99 new cases recorded
One more people have died in South Tyneside after testing positive for Covid-19, while 99 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across the borough.
The Government confirmed on Friday, November 19, that 157 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,716.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, November 19, it was announced that 44,242 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,766,153
.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 19: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 487
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 538
Cases of coronavirus
99 more cases on November 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,549
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 366.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 14: 554
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,892
Based on the latest available information.
