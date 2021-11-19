One more Covid-related death confirmed in South Tyneside as 99 new cases recorded

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Friday, November 19, that 157 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,716.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Friday, November 19, it was announced that 44,242 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,766,153

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on November 19: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 487

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 538

Cases of coronavirus

99 more cases on November 19

Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,549

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 366.6 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 14: 554

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 4,892

Based on the latest available information.

