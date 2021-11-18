One more Covid-related deaths confirmed in South Tyneside as 73 new cases recorded
Two more people have died in South Tyneside after testing positive for Covid-19, while 72 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across the borough.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, November 18, that 199 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,599.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, November 18, it was announced that 46,807 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,721,916.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 486
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 538
Cases of coronavirus
73 more cases on November 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,450
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 371.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 13: 573
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,892
Based on the latest available information.
