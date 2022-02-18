One more person sadly dies and another 85 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside
One more person has sadly died and a further 85 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside, latest figures show.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 18, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,379.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 18, it was announced that 47,685 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,546,205.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 554
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 591
Cases of coronavirus
85 more cases on February 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,634
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 461.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 13: 698
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 120
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 6,047
Based on the latest available information.
