One more person sadly dies from Covid in South Tyneside with 239 new cases confirmed
One more person in South Tyneside has sadly died from Covid with a further 239 new cases of the virus confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 26, that 346 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 154,702.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, January 26, it was announced that 102,292 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,149,319.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 26: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 528
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 575
Cases of coronavirus
239 more cases on January 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,849
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,363.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 21: 2,061
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.
