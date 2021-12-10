One more sadly dies and a further 115 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside
One more person has sadly died and another 115 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside, latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 10, that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,255.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 10, it was announced that 58,194 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,719,165
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 10: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 504
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 556
Cases of coronavirus
115 more cases on December 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,885
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 289.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 5: 437
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
