One person dies and another 58 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside
One person has died and another 58 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 30, that 137 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 30, it was announced that 36,480 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,807,036.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 30: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 468
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 511
Cases of coronavirus
58 more cases on September 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,229
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 295.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 25: 447
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
