One person dies in South Tyneside after testing positive for Covid

One person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in South Tyneside as more than 70 new cases of the virus are confirmed in the borough.

By Sophie Brownson
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:21 pm

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 25 that 149 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,003.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, August 25 it was announced that 35,847 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,590,747.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Tyneside District Hospital

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 25: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 449

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500

Cases of coronavirus

78 more cases on August 25

Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,487

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 310.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 20: 469

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 4,039

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

South TynesideGovernment