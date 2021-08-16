Over 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures
Another 57 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 16, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,979.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, August 16, it was announced that 28,438 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,295,613.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 493
Cases of coronavirus
57 more cases on August 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,848
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 250.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 11: 378
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.