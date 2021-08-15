Over 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures
More than 60 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Tyneside in the latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 15, that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,953.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 15, it was announced that 26,750 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,267,437.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 493
Cases of coronavirus
55 more cases on August 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,791
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 247.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 8: 374
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.