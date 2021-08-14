Over 70 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures

Across the UK there were 29,520 new daily cases of the virus and 93 more deaths in the figures published on Saturday, August 14.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It takes the total number recorded since the start of the pandemic to 130,894.

South Tyneside District Hospital

There has also been a total of 6,241,011 confirmed positive cases.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 14: 0

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447

Weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 5

Total deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 493

Cases of coronavirus

74 more cases on August 14

Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,736

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 244.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 9: 369

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,971

Based on the latest available information.

