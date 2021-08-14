Over 70 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures
More than 70 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Tyneside in the latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.
Across the UK there were 29,520 new daily cases of the virus and 93 more deaths in the figures published on Saturday, August 14.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It takes the total number recorded since the start of the pandemic to 130,894.
There has also been a total of 6,241,011 confirmed positive cases.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 5
Total deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 493
Cases of coronavirus
74 more cases on August 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,736
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 244.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 9: 369
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.