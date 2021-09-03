Over 80 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new deaths
The government has confirmed 83 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the area but there has been no new deaths
The Government confirmed on Friday, September 3 that 121 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,041.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, September 3 it was announced that 42,076 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,904,969
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 452
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500
Cases of coronavirus
83 more cases on September 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,228
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 349.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 29: 528
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,150
Based on the latest available information.
