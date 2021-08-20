Over 80 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures
A further 84 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Friday, August 20, that 114 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,487.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 20, it was announced that 37,314 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 497
Cases of coronavirus
84 more cases on August 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,128
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 275.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 15: 416
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.