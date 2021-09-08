Over 90 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside as no more deaths are recorded
A further 97 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the borough according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 8, that 191 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,674.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 8 it was announced that 38,599 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,056,106.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 8: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 456
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500
Cases of coronavirus
97 more cases on September 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,710
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 396.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 3: 599
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,150
Based on the latest available information.