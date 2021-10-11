Rate of Covid cases across South Tyneside continues to rise
The latest Government data shows a steady rise in the rate of positive Covid cases across South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Monday, October 11, that 28 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,763.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, October 11, it was announced that 40,224 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,193,769.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 470
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 516
Cases of coronavirus
60 more cases on October 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,017
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate:
336.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 6: 508
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 66
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,484
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.