South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Friday, December 17, that 111 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,048.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Friday, December 17, it was announced that 93,045 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,190,354.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 17: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 509

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 559

Cases of coronavirus

140 more cases on December 17

Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,494

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 331.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 12: 501

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 5,076

Based on the latest available information.

