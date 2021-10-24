South Tyneside areas where Covid infections rose the fastest as Government rules out another lockdown

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In South Tyneside there have been 554 positive cases in the seven days to October 15. This is a rate of 366.6 per 100,000.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

Boldon Colliery has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 112.5%, from 406.2 to 863.1

West Harton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 90%, from 168.9 to 320.9.

Harton West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 88.9%, from 341.5 to 645.

South Shields East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 81.2%, from 187.6 to 340