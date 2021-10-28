Nearly 80% of England’s adult population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and more than 11% have had their booster dose in time for winter.

Tens of thousands of people are still testing positive every day.

Hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise too. Latest Government figures show almost 7,000 people are in hospital with the disease, of which 799 are in medical ventilation beds. There have now also been 122,145 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test.

Neighbourhoods across England are also reporting high infection rates. There are now 250 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In South Tyneside there have been 665 positive cases in the seven days to October 22. This is a rate of 440 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Brockley Whins Brockley Whins has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 83.3%, from 334.6 on October 15 to 613.4 on October 22.

2. Cleadon and East Boldon Cleadon and East Boldon has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80.0%, from 174.9 on October 15 to 314.8 on October 22.

3. West Park West Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 77.8%, from 329.4 on October 15 to 585.7 on October 22.

4. South Shields West South Shields West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 76.5%, from 204.6 on October 15 to 361.1 on October 22.