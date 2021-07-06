South Tyneside has the highest Covid-19 case rate in England as another 264 cases are recorded
A further 264 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across the borough however no further deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
Data compiled by the Press Association news agency shows that South Tyneside has the highest Covid-19 case rate in England.
In the seven days leading up to July 2, the case rate in the borough stands at 765.7 per 100,000 people, with 1,156 positive cases recorded.
By comparison, in the seven days leading up to June 25, the rate sat at 282.2 per 100,000 people, with 426 cases confirmed.
The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.
The data for July 3 to July 6 is excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 6, that 37 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,268.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 6, it was announced that 28,773 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,958,868.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
264 more cases on July 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,996
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
Based on the latest available information.