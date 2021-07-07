South Tyneside has the highest Covid-19 case rate in England as another 324 cases are recorded
A further 324 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside however no further deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
Data compiled by the Press Association news agency shows that South Tyneside has the highest Covid-19 case rate in England.
In the seven days leading up to July 3, the case rate in the borough stands at 827.9per 100,000 people, with 1,250 positive cases recorded.
By comparison, in the seven days leading up to June 26, the rate sat at 333.2 per 100,000 people, with 503 cases confirmed.
The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.
The data for July 4 to July 7 is excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that 33 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,301.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 7, it was announced that 32,548 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,990,916.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
324 more cases on July 7Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,320
Weekly case rate
766.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 2: 1,157
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
Based on the latest available information.