South Tyneside health chief backs new Covid campaign featuring North East artists as Plan B restrictions come to an end

As Plan B Covid restrictions come to an end, the new Beat Covid NE campaign will use artwork and slogans placed around the North East to remind residents to stay cautious of the virus.

The campaign, which features local artist Alex Mulholland (known as Mul) and designer and illustrator, Laura Sheldon, has received backing from Public health chiefs from the seven local authorities (LA7) in the North East, as it aims to support the region in learning to live alongside Covid

Tom Hall, Director Public Health for South Tyneside, said: “Today (Thursday) marks another step in the journey towards living alongside Covid and, thanks to the actions of people across the North East, things are definitely heading in the right direction. A huge part of this is the exceptional response of local people who have taken up the vaccine and boosters, which still remain our best line of defence against the virus and my sincere thanks goes to each and every person.

Artwork like this slogan created by local artists like Mul will remind people of all they can do to minimise the disruption caused by Covid.

“However we all want to see infection rates continue to fall and then remain as low as possible in the long-term. This campaign reminds people that their simple actions can have a big effect on slowing the spread of the virus going forwards, as we learn to live alongside it.”

The new campaign will roll out at locations across the region from early February as well as on TV, radio, digital media and billboards.

Jill Cole from creative arts organisation Northern Heartlands, said; “Throughout the ages art has had the ability to convey powerful, enduring messages to communities in a way that cuts through the noise.

“Over the past two years we’ve all been inundated with messaging about covid and the latest rules. At times it’s felt a little overwhelming but with this new campaign the councils are working with local artists to get their unique, creative take on what it means to live with Covid.”

Tom Hall, Director of Public Health, South Tyneside

To find out more about Beat Covid NE visit, www.beatcovidne.co.uk

