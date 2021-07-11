South Tyneside records more than 300 new Covid cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths
South Tyneside has recorded another 328 coronavirus cases, but no Covid-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 11, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,425.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 11, it was announced that 31,772 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,121,245.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
328 more cases on July 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,561
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,203.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 6: 1,817
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.