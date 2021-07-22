South Tyneside reports another Covid-related death while its hospital trust admits 18 new patients in latest coronavirus figures
South Tyneside has reported another Covid-related death and 160 new cases, while its hospital trust has admitted 18 more patients, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that 84 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,980.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 22, it was announced that 39,906 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,602,321.
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 22: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 436
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
160 more cases on July 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,054.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,161.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 1,753
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.