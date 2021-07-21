South Tyneside sees another Covid-related death as another 136 new cases are recorded in the borough

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 21, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,896.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, July 21, it was announced that 44,104 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,563,006.

South Tyneside District Hospital

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside

South Tyneside

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 21: 1

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 435

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482

Cases of coronavirus

136 more cases on July 21

Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,894

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,192.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 16: 1,800

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78

Currently on ventilation: 2

Total admissions: 3,594

Based on the latest available information.

