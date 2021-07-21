South Tyneside sees another Covid-related death as another 136 new cases are recorded in the borough
South Tyneside has seen its second Covid-related death in as many days.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 21, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,896.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 21, it was announced that 44,104 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,563,006.
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 21: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 435
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
136 more cases on July 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,894
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,192.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 16: 1,800
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.