South Tyneside's Covid case rate remains the highest in the country as another 345 case are recorded
A further 345 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside however no further deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,336.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 8, it was announced that 32,551 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,022,893.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 8: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
345 more cases on July 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,665
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 828.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 2: 1,251
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.