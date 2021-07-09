Data compiled by the Press Association shows the borough now has the highest case rate across the entire UK, with a total of 1,651 new cases recorded in the seven days leading to July 5.

That it is the equivalent of 1,093.6 cases per 100,000 people.

It is also the first time that any local area of the UK has recorded a rate higher than 1,000 per 100,000 people since January 18.

South Tyneside's Covid-19 case rate is now above 1,000 per 100,000 people according to data from the Press Association.

At the time, Knowsley in Merseyside had recorded a rate of 1,012.8 per 100,000 people – something which South Tyneside has surpassed.

The latest figures on Friday, July 9 show that the borough is some way ahead of the second highest rate in the UK, with Dundee recording 874.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Figures are calculated by the PA news agency from the Goverment’s Covid-19 dashboard and are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test.

As a whole, the North East is the worst affected region in England for coronavirus cases, with a rate of 622 per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to July 4.

Public Health England figures also show 797 cases of the Delta variant – first identified in India – had been recorded in South Tyneside by July 7.

That was 246 more than the 551 cases recorded the week before.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust was caring for 28 coronavirus patients in hospital as of July 6, figures show.

Following the recent surge in cases, the leaders of the LA7 have issued a plea to members of the public to take up calls to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in order to protect the vulnerable.

