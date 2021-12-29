The 12 areas in South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases rise across the borough

Covid-19 cases have been steadily rising across South Tyneside throughout December – with 1,022 new cases recorded in the week up to December 23.

On December 1, the borough had a case rate of 290.5 per 100,000 people, with 439 cases recorded in the seven day period.

Latest figures now show that South Tyneside has a case rate of 676.2 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 23.

1. Hebburn West In the seven days up to December 23, Hebburn West recorded a case rate of 1049.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 67 cases were recorded - a rise of 55.8% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hebburn North In the seven days up to December 23, Hebburn North recorded a case rate of 1029.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 91 cases were recorded - a rise of 152.8% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Cleadon and East Boldon In the seven days up to December 23, Cleadon and East Boldon recorded a case rate of 961.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 55 cases were recorded - a rise of 31% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. West Boldon In the seven days up to December 23, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 928.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 57 cases were recorded - a rise of 5.6% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales