The 12 areas of South Tyneside that have seen the biggest drop in Covid-19 infections as cases continue to fall

According to the latest Government figures, Covid-19 cases were continuing to rapidly fall across South Tyneside during the last week of January.

On January 27, the borough recorded an infection rate of 1,183.7 cases per 100,000 people – with 1,789 confirmed infections of the illness.

By comparison on January 20, Sunderland had a rate of 1,507.9 per 100,000 people – with 2,279 cases recorded in the seven day period.

Latest figures show that Simonside has seen the biggest drop in cases, with 58.2% less infections recorded.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest in the seven days leading up to January 27.

1. Simonside In the seven days up to January 27, Simonside recorded a case rate of 739.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 41 cases were recorded - a drop of 58.2% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Biddick Hall In the seven days up to January 27, Biddick Hall recorded a case rate of 1,193.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 86 cases were recorded - a drop of 46.2% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Whitburn and Marsden In the seven days up to January 27, Whitburn and Marsden recorded a case rate of 1,193.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 86 cases were recorded - a drop of 46.2% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Fellgate and Hedworth In the seven days up to January 27, Fellgate and Hedworth recorded a case rate of 1,238.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 67 cases were recorded - a drop of 43.2% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales