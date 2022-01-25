The 12 areas of South Tyneside where Covid cases are falling the fastest as England’s Plan B restrictions set to end

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rapidly fall across the borough, with weekly infections almost half of what they were at the peak on January 8.
In the seven days leading up to January 19, South Tyneside recorded 2,215 cases – giving a case rate of 1,464.9 per 100,000 people.
By comparison at the peak on January 8, 4,190 cases were recorded in the seven-day period, resulting in a rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people.
West Boldon has seen the biggest decline in Covid infections, with a 52.9% drop in the last week.
The rapid decline in cases comes as all Plan B restrictions are set to come to an end in England on Thursday, January 27.
Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.
Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases fell the fastest in the week leading up to January 19.