The 12 areas of South Tyneside where Covid cases are falling the fastest as England’s Plan B restrictions set to end

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rapidly fall across the borough, with weekly infections almost half of what they were at the peak on January 8.

In the seven days leading up to January 19, South Tyneside recorded 2,215 cases – giving a case rate of 1,464.9 per 100,000 people.

By comparison at the peak on January 8, 4,190 cases were recorded in the seven-day period, resulting in a rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people.

West Boldon has seen the biggest decline in Covid infections, with a 52.9% drop in the last week.

The rapid decline in cases comes as all Plan B restrictions are set to come to an end in England on Thursday, January 27.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases fell the fastest in the week leading up to January 19.

1. West Boldon In the seven days up to January 19, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 928.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 57 cases were recorded - a drop of 52.9% than the previous week.

2. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to January 19, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 1,286.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 76 cases were recorded - a drop of 49.3% than the previous week.

3. West Harton In the seven days up to January 19, West Harton recorded a case rate of 1,064.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 63 cases were recorded - a drop of 42.7% than the previous week.

4. South Shields East In the seven days up to January 19, South Shields East recorded a case rate of 1,031.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 88 cases were recorded - a drop of 41.7% than the previous week.