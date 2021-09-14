The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the biggest rise of Covid infection rates as pupils went back to school

Coronavirus cases in South Tyneside increased throughout the first week of September as many children returned to school.

Since the start of the month, a further 699 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the borough.

That gives a coronavirus case rate of 462.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to September 7.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Fellgate and Hedworth was 259. On September 7, it was 665.9 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 157%.

2. West Boldon On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for West Boldon was 194.6. On September 7, it was 486.4 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 150%.

3. Boldon Colliery On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Boldon Colliery was 222.4. On September 7, it was 513.2 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 131%.

4. Simonside On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Simonside was 301. On September 7, it was 637.5 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 112%.