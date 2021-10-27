The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases continue to rise across the borough

Coronavirus cases have been continue to rise across South Tyneside over the last seven days – with 639 new cases recorded in the week up to October 20.

On October 20, the borough had a case rate of 422.8 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures from the Government show that Boldon Colliery is the worst affected area of South Tyneside, with a rate of 998.5 per 100,000 people.

By comparison on October 13, the borough had a Covid-19 case rate of 347.4 per 100,000 people – with 525 cases in the seven day period.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 20.

1. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to October 20, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 998.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 59 cases were recorded - a rise of 31.1% than the previous week.

2. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to October 20, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 611 per 100,000 people. A total of 34 cases were recorded - a rise of 78.9% than the previous week.

3. Biddick Hall In the seven days up to October 20, Biddick Hall recorded a case rate of 583 per 100,000 people. A total of 42 cases were recorded - a rise of 61.5% than the previous week.

4. West Park In the seven days up to October 20, West Park recorded a case rate of 530.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 93.3% than the previous week.