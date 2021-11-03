The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases rose throughout October

Covid-19 cases have been continuing to rise across South Tyneside – with 711 new cases recorded in the week up to October 28.

On October 28, the borough had a case rate of 470.4 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures from the Government show that Fellgate and Hedworth is the worst affected area of South Tyneside, with a rate of 739.5 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, at the start of October, the borough had a Covid-19 case rate of 290.5 per 100,000 people – with 439 cases in the seven day period leading up to October 1.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 28.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth In the seven days up to October 28, Fellgate and Hedworth recorded a case rate of 739.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a rise of 53.8% than the previous week.

2. Hebburn North In the seven days up to October 28, Hebburn North recorded a case rate of 679 per 100,000 people. A total of 60 cases were recorded - a rise of 140% than the previous week.

3. West Park In the seven days up to October 28, West Park recorded a case rate of 640.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 35 cases were recorded - a rise of 20.7% than the previous week.

4. Biddick Hall In the seven days up to October 28, Biddick Hall recorded a case rate of 569.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 41 cases were recorded - a drop of 2.4% than the previous week.