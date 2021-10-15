The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases see a slight rise

Coronavirus cases have been rising across South Tyneside have been rising over the last seven days – with 538 new cases recorded in the week up to October 9.

On October 9, the borough had a case rate of 356 per 100,000 people.

By comparison on October 2, the city had a Covid-19 case rate of 288.5 per 100,000 people – with 436 cases in the seven day period.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 9.

1. Hebburn South In the seven days up to October 9, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 707 per 100,000 people. A total of 69 cases were recorded - a rise of 91.7% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Primrose In the seven days up to October 9, Primrose recorded a case rate of 683.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 45 cases were recorded - a rise of 114.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to October 9, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 490.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 107.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hebburn North In the seven days up to October 9, Hebburn North recorded a case rate of 441.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 39 cases were recorded - a rise of 30% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales