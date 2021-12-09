The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid case rates as Boris Johnson implements further restrictions

Boris Johnson announced further coronavirus restrictions to come into force in England during a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, December 8, in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister advised members of the public to work from home where possible, extended the wearing of face coverings to most indoor venues and introduced Covid passports for large venues.

Latest data shows that South Tyneside recorded a Covid-19 case rate of 278.6 per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to December 3.

Across the borough in the week-long period, 421 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Jarrow Town was the worst affected area, with a Covid-19 case rate of 413.3.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 3.

1. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to December 3, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 413.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 23 cases were recorded - a rise of 187.5% than the previous week.

2. Primrose In the seven days up to December 3, Primrose recorded a case rate of 425 per 100,000 people. A total of 28 cases were recorded - a rise of 180% than the previous week.

3. Whitburn and Marsden In the seven days up to December 3, Whitburn and Marsden recorded a case rate of 385.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a drop of 30.2% than the previous week.

4. Horsley Hill In the seven days up to December 3, Horsley Hill recorded a case rate of 364.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a drop of 7.7% than the previous week.