The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 case rates as cases begin to rise across the borough

Coronavirus cases have been rising across South Tyneside since August 9 – with 551 new cases confirmed in the week leading up to August 27.

On August 9, South Tyneside recorded a case rate of 244.8 per 100,000 people which was a total of 370 cases recorded.

By comparison, the borough recorded a Covid-19 case rate of 364.6 per 100,00 people in the seven days leading up to August 27 – a difference of 181 more cases.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 27.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth In the seven days up to August 27, Fellgate and Hedworth recorded a case rate of 222 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 42.9% than the previous week.

2. Simonside In the seven days up to August 27, Simonside recorded a case rate of 247.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 14 cases were recorded - a rise of 27.3% than the previous week.

3. Whiteleas In the seven days up to August 27, Whiteleas recorded a case rate of 249.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 17 cases were recorded - a drop of 26.1% than the previous week.

4. West Harton In the seven days up to August 27, West Harton recorded a case rate of 252.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 15 cases were recorded - a drop of 57.1% than the previous week.