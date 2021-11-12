Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases oper 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the biggest rise in case rates over the past week.

1. West Harton West Harton had 641.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 90.0% from the week before.

2. Cleadon and East Boldon Cleadon and East Boldon had 874.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 78.6% from the week before.

3. Harton East Harton East had 600.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.0% from the week before.

4. South Shields East South Shields East had 621.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 29.2% from the week before.