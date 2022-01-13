The 12 South Tyneside areas with highest Covid-19 infections in the past week

The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73% in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the highest case rates right now.

1. Boldon Colliery Boldon Colliery had 3,587.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.3% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hebburn West Hebburn West had 3,368.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 104.8% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Hebburn South Hebburn South had 3,155.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 81.2% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. West Boldon West Boldon had 3,111.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 66.1% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales