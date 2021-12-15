Thousands of people in South Tyneside are still not vaccinated against Covid and will now need to provide negative tests to enter nightclubs, concerts and sports venues under new rules.

Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday (December 14), despite a large Tory rebellion.

From Wednesday (December 15), people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

In South Tyneside an estimated 18,218 over 12s had not been vaccinated by December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across South Tyneside with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. South Shields West In South Shields West, 1,954 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 26.7% of the over-12 population.

2. South Shields East In South Shields East, 1,300 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 17.5% of the over-12 population.

3. Westoe In Westoe, 1,254 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 21% of the over-12 population.

4. West Harton In West Harton, 1,020 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.4% of the over-12 population.