Last night (Sunday, December 12) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week – with the aim to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

In South Tyneside, an estimated 49,312 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 71,566 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimated 3,767 jabs will need to be administered in South Tyneside each day between now (Monday 13 December) and the end of the year to hit the target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across South Tyneside with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

As the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in South Tyneside that are falling behind in the vaccine roll out.

1. South Shields West In South Shields West, 5,001 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 263 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. South Shields East In South Shields East, 4,552 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 240 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Hebburn North In Hebburn North, 4,320 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 227 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hebburn South In Hebburn South, 4,217 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 222 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales