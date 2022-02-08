These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid infection rates as cases continue to fall

Latest figures from the Government show that Covid-19 cases are still rapidly falling across South Tyneside, following a spike which peaked on January 8.

In the seven days leading up to February 2, the borough recorded an infection rate of 792 cases per 100,000 people – with 1,197 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, in the week leading up to January 26, South Tyneside recorded 1,852 positive cases which gave a rate of 1,225.4 per 100,000 people.

South Shields East currently has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in the borough, with 410.3 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the seven days leading up to February 2.

1. South Shields East In the seven days up to February 2, South Shields East recorded a case rate of 410.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 35 cases were recorded - a drop of 63.9% than the previous week.

2. Westoe In the seven days up to February 2, Westoe recorded a case rate of 502.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 33 cases were recorded - a drop of 59.3% than the previous week.

3. Whitburn and Marsden In the seven days up to February 2, Whitburn and Marsden recorded a case rate of 565.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 44 cases were recorded - a drop of 45.7% than the previous week.

4. South Shields West In the seven days up to February 2, South Shields West recorded a case rate of 649.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 54 cases were recorded - a drop of 31.6% than the previous week.