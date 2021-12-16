Three more Covid-related deaths confirmed in South Tyneside as case count continues to rise
Three more people have died in South Tyneside after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, December 16, that 146 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,937.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, December 16, it was announced that 88,376 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,097,851.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 16: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 509
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 559
Cases of coronavirus
67 more cases on December 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,534
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 323.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 11: 489
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information
