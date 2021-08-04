Any supporters – not just people from the city – attending the fixture against Norwich City, on Saturday, August 7, and West Ham on Sunday, August 15, will be welcome to get their first dose, while second doses will be offered to those who had their initial immunisation at least eight weeks before hand.

The Pfizer vaccines will be available from 11am to 4.30pm on each day as a special vaccine bus rolls into St James’ Park.

The clinics are being run by Newcastle GP Services (NGPS) and follow on from the team's recent visit to the club training ground in Benton to vaccinate several first team players including Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez.

Saturday’s event will also give those who are jabbed or given theirs on that day to be in with a chance to win a signed NUFC shirt, with those already covered to visit the bus with their proof of vaccination card.

Those vaccinated will be entered into the draw for the shirt, with the winner announced at 4.30pm that day.

The drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be run from a bus at St James' Park at two home matches.

Emily Fisher, the Vaccine Operational Lead for the GP-led vaccination sites in Newcastle, said: "It’s fantastic that we can continue our partnership with Newcastle United, not only vaccinating the players, but also their fans.

“It’s a great opportunity to get vaccinated without having to think about where you need to go, or whether you need to make an appointment – you simply need to turn up, get jabbed, and off you go – hopefully to watch the team win.”

Paul Catterson, club doctor at Newcastle United, said: “It’s a great opportunity for players and staff at the club to support the local NHS services in this incredibly important push to get everyone vaccinated.

“Newcastle GP Services have been very supportive of the club’s attempt to vaccinate as many people as possible.

"We wholeheartedly encourage supporters and our local community to do the same as many of the players and get their jabs.”

