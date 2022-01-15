Two more people die from Covid as a further 310 cases are recorded in South Tyneside
Two more people in South Tyneside have sadly died from Covid as a further 310 cases of the virus have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 15, that 287 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,899.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 15 it was announced that 81,713 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,147,120.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 15: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 520
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 568
Cases of coronavirus
310 more cases on January 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,854
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,534.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 10: 3,831
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.
