UK Covid Alert Level increased from Level 3 to Level 4 as Omicron variant continues to spread

In the light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases and following advice from UK Health Security Agency, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to ,inisters that the UK Covid Alert Level should increase from Level 3 to Level 4.

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement on Sunday, December 12:“Transmission of Covid-19 is already high in the community, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.

“Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced.

The UK Covid alert level has increased from Level 3 to 4, it was confirmed on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

"Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly.

“When vaccine protection is reduced in the way that is happening with Omicron it is essential to top up that protection with a booster.

"Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to Delta.

“The NHS is currently under pressure mainly driven by non-Covid pressures. With a variant spreading with increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, we are likely to see this pressure rise soon.

“It is extremely important that if you are eligible, you get your Covid vaccination now – whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

“People should continue take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday about the booster vaccine programme, it has been confirmed.

