Here, we look at how Covid-19 measures compare across the UK’s four nations.

What is happening in England?

The Education Secretary said face-to-face teaching will continue and remain “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.

Nadhim Zahawi announced secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and should have a coronavirus test at school before beginning the new term, followed by regular tests at home.

England had the most relaxed rules in the UK for New Year celebrations although Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been in place since December 15.

This applies to indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, such as music venues, as well as certain outdoor events, such as music festivals, and any events with 10,000 or more attendees.

Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.

If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating after seven days instead of 10 if they receive two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.

Those who are unvaccinated close contacts of positive cases must still isolate for 10 days.

Anyone who cannot work from home should continue to go in to work but is encouraged to consider taking lateral flow tests regularly.

What is Northern Ireland doing?

The self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases will be reduced from 10 days to seven in line with England.

Nightclubs were closed ahead of New Year’s Eve and dancing has been prohibited in hospitality venues.

People must remain seated for table service, while table numbers will be limited to six.

Sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work-from-home message is being bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in offices and similar workplaces.

The guidance is for mixing in a domestic setting to be limited to three households.

What rules are in place for Wales?

The Welsh Government has also reduced the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive with Covid-19 from 10 days to seven, subject to two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

Groups of no more than six people are allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

Licensed premises can offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected, and two-metre social distancing rules are in place.

Nightclubs have been closed since Boxing Day and there is a requirement to work from home wherever possible.

A maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people are allowed at outdoor events.

What is the situation in Scotland?

Events have one-metre social distancing and are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Table service is also required where alcohol is being served.

People have been asked to limit meetings to groups of no more than three households.

Care home visits have also been limited to two households.

