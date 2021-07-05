Will you wear a mask after July 19? Shields Gazette readers have their say

At present, face coverings must be worn in a number of settings in England – unless a person has a valid exemption – including on public transport, in shops and before being seated in hospitality venues.

From step four there will be no legal requirement to wear them – although guidance will suggest people might choose to do so in “enclosed and crowded places”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked if you would continue to wear one, if voluntary, after Freedom Day.

Here are some of your comments from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Geoff Bartle: “I would prefer face coverings to remain compulsory for most people on public transport and in shops etc till the virus rates drop to a low level.”

Annelise Hamilton: “I may stop wearing one when I'm fully vaccinated but have no idea when I'm getting my second jab. Just a wait and see situation for me.”

Readers have been sharing their views on the use of face coverings after 'Freedom Day' on July 19. Picture: Oli Scarff /AFP via Getty Images.

Carolyn Scott: “I think wearing one should carry on. Let's face it, do you want everyone to cough and sneeze over you when you have protected yourself for so long?”

Valerie Nichol: “Yes, up to each individual to keep themselves and others safe. I will wear my mask when I think it’s needed, will still keep my distance and obviously keep my hands clean.”

Samantha Hodson: “Probably, especially in winter, keeps your face lush and warm. Plus no having to put your face on to go shopping.”

Gloria Dixon: “I will definitely be wearing mine not just to protect myself but to protect others.”

Kevin Leary: “Yes, we have to learn to live with it, avoid tight crowding and use your common sense.”

Brian Eggleston: “It should be voluntary but I hope many people will opt to wear masks in enclosed public spaces anyway.”

Kerry Steele: “I'd say hand hygiene is more important than anything.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.