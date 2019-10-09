One in four adults experience mental health issues

Social enterprise Even Better and Big Local Central Jarrow will be hosting mental health workshops, aimed at increasing the understanding of mental health and raise awareness of how to spot those who may be in difficulty.

Even Better was set up by Clinical Psychologist Dr Hannah Burman, who offers specialist coaching and mentoring to empower and enable adults with mental health issues.

Jarrow resident Dr Burman spoke about the importance of looking after mental health, she said:

Mental health workshops will be taking place at Jarrow Focus

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Even Better has always had a strong relationship with the community in Jarrow. As well as being a mental health professional, I have my own lived experience of mental health issues.”

“These experiences have highlighted to me the importance of community level and preventative mental health work.”

The workshops are free for anyone who works, lives or volunteers in Central Jarrow, and offer a space to think, talk and learn about what can be done for mental distress in the community.

They will offer an awareness of mental health issues, as well as learning about the signs and symptoms of mental distress.

The workshops also provide a space to think about how our environment impacts on our mental health and what can be done about this as both individuals and a community.

Dr Burman wants to get rid of the stigma surrounding mental health and use these workshops to help save lives and improve the opportunities of those suffering mental distress.

She added: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men aged 20-49, and yet 70-75% of people with diagnosable mental health issues receive no treatment. It’s clear there is still stigma around experiencing mental distress.”

“Less than 40% of employers say they would consider employing someone with a history of mental health issues, and it is not really surprising, then, that 92% of the general public in the UK believe that disclosing a mental health issue would damage their career.”